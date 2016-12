A driver who lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a front yard is accused of texting while driving.

Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Carl Simons Jr. of Kill Buck was texting Tuesday night when his vehicle went off North Authority Road in Kill Buck, crossed a ditch and ended up in a front yard.

They say Simons also had two controlled substances with him.

He was sent to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $1,500 bail.