Homicide Suspect Arrested on Thruway

A suspect in a Los Angeles, California homicide was arrested Monday afternoon at the Ripley Toll Barrier of the New York State Thruway.

State police say that 51 year-old Michael McGlothan was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in Dunkirk Town Court on a fugitive from justice charge.

He is in the Chautauqua County Jail awaiting extradition to California.

McGlothan is wanted in the May 6 shooting death of a 21 year-old man with whom he shared an apartment.

A 30 year-old woman who also lived in the apartment suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

McGlothan also uses the name Michael Batiste.